Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $289,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 203.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 139,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after buying an additional 93,220 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 416,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $198.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

