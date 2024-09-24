Certified Advisory Corp Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $273.19 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.32. The company has a market cap of $202.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

