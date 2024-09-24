DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $182.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $187.44. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.