Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $335.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.47. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

