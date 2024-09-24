DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -206.33 and a beta of 1.84.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

