Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after acquiring an additional 443,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,495. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

View Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $113.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.