Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,724 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $252.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

