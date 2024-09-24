Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 314.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,965. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.83. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $88.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

