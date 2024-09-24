Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $117.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $118.31.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.