Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth $66,550,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,716,000 after purchasing an additional 548,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crane NXT by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 653,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,424,000 after buying an additional 186,437 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 3,331.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after buying an additional 578,043 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane NXT Stock Down 0.8 %

CXT stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

