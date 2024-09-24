Xponance Inc. Sells 427 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

