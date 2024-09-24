Xponance Inc. Has $7.81 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,761 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9,260.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,012,000 after buying an additional 1,030,151 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,174,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,546,000 after acquiring an additional 275,209 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12,919.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

