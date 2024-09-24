Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.83.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $196.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

