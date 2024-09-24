Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,679 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $241.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.71. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

