Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 22,133 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $122,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $168.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $169.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.27.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 104.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

