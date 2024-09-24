Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,260 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Target by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 20.0% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Daiwa America upgraded Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $155.29 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

