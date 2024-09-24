Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after buying an additional 281,207 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,338,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,277,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,400,000 after buying an additional 275,883 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at $51,106,379.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,841,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,402 shares of company stock valued at $109,864,184. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.48.

Workday Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $245.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

