Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $85.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

