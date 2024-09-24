CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.73.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $215.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

