THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.00-5.00 EPS.
THOR Industries Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of THO opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.
About THOR Industries
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
