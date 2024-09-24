THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.00-5.00 EPS.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of THO opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.