Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.93.

NYSE:AJG opened at $281.93 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $218.63 and a one year high of $301.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total value of $1,992,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,625,146.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,625,146.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total value of $2,103,020.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 33,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $12,622,660. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

