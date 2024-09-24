Xponance Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.7 %

ADM stock opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADM

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.