Progeny 3 Inc. Acquires 748,350 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 516.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 893,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,350 shares during the period. GFL Environmental accounts for 3.3% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $34,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GFL Environmental by 26.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,476,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,735 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 878,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,306,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in GFL Environmental by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 509,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 126,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $43.79.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 4.85%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

