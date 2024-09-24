Progeny 3 Inc. Has $11.77 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up about 1.1% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EQT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $75,387,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth $2,274,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stephens cut their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Shares of EQT opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

