Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 597,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZLS opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

