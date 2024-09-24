AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 7.14% of AI Transportation Acquisition worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,235,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in AI Transportation Acquisition by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 252,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,029,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AITR opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. AI Transportation Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

AI Transportation Acquisition Company Profile

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

