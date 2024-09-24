Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $6.64 Million Investment in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Axonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 461.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,965 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 637.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 178,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 154,149 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Axonics by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,220,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,976,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,271,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

AXNX opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.66 and a beta of 0.81. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

