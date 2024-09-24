Glazer Capital LLC Invests $49.02 Million in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,813,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,017,000. Endeavor Group comprises 3.8% of Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.6 %

EDR opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $28.10.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

