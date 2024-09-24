Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $16.70 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of PTC worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,849,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of PTC by 133.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 70,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,600.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 55,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,056 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $177.96 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.12 and a 200-day moving average of $178.48. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.04 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,408.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,330. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

