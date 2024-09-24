Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,538 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,542,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,383,238 shares of company stock valued at $190,231,672. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.08 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

