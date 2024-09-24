Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,393,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $381.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.46.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

