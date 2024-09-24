Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of State Street by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.67. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $89.49.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.