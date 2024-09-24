Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $251.55 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.