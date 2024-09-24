Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $30,000.
GE Vernova Price Performance
Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $251.55 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.42.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
