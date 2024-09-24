Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $78.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

