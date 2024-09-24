Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $9.12 Million in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121,993 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at about $1,870,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Perficient by 68.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,156 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average of $68.30. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $75.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Perficient Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Articles

