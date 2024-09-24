1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,788 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $27,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after buying an additional 665,653 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 586,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,164,000 after acquiring an additional 581,671 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $24,048,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 479,796 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $49.78.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.