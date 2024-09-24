Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 18,219.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.23. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.