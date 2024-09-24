Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $468.80 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.67.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,960. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

