InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,747 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.02% of InFinT Acquisition worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFIN. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 165,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in InFinT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 400,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 442,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Get InFinT Acquisition alerts:

InFinT Acquisition Stock Down 37.2 %

Shares of IFIN opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. InFinT Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in financial services and technology sectors in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InFinT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InFinT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.