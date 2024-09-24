Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RENE. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 473,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 794,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 50,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

