Glazer Capital LLC Sells 5,313 Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 7,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 104,062 shares in the last quarter. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 25.0 %

Shares of PLMI opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

