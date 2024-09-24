APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.74% of APx Acquisition Corp. I worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APXI. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 277,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 695,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 101,887 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APXI opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

