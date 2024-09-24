TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,850 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.57% of TLGY Acquisition worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in TLGY Acquisition by 71.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 479,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 199,139 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TLGY Acquisition alerts:

TLGY Acquisition Price Performance

TLGY stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

TLGY Acquisition Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TLGY Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLGY Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.