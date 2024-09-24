Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Lights Acquisition were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,964,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,542,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Lights Acquisition alerts:

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

GLAC stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

Global Lights Acquisition Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.