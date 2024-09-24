Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its position in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,601 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Keen Vision Acquisition worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 884,975 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition by 97.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 952,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 469,903 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 659,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 436,792 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,080,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 317,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keen Vision Acquisition stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

