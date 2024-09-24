Glazer Capital LLC Sells 2,535 Shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in ESH Acquisition were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESH Acquisition by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 856,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 530,374 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in ESH Acquisition by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 300,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150,590 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in ESH Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 75.4% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ESH Acquisition alerts:

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESHA opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.