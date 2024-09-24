Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,997 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Learn CW Investment worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Learn CW Investment by 15,243.6% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 114,327 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment during the fourth quarter worth $2,702,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment in the second quarter valued at $3,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Learn CW Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Learn CW Investment stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Learn CW Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

About Learn CW Investment

Learn CW Investment ( NYSE:LCW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

