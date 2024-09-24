Glazer Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,562 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.83% of Blue Ocean Acquisition worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,183.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 171,197 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

BOCN opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $11.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education and advertising technology, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses in Asia, Latin America, and North America.

