Glazer Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,008 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Bayview Acquisition were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Bayview Acquisition by 408.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bayview Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,518,000.

Bayview Acquisition Stock Performance

BAYA opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Bayview Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

About Bayview Acquisition

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

