Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Up 24.8% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $68.39 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,653,438,436 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

